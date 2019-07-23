{{featured_button_text}}

February 4, 1946—July 20, 2019

FORT EDWARD — Gregory L. Cowles, 73, of Fitzpatrick Drive, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Feb. 4, 1946 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Clarence and Marie (Granger) Cowles.

Greg attended Corinth High School.

He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966, serving as a combat engineer during the Vietnam War, and received several medals for service including the Vietnam Service Medal with one star, the Vietnam Campaign Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Following his honorable discharge in 1970, Greg was employed at Manley Auto Parts in Saratoga Springs for several years and then worked as a machine operator at Native Textiles in Glens Falls for around 10 years.

He married Jean M. Diehl and the couple resided in Fort Edward. She passed away April 26, 2018 following several years of marriage.

Greg was a member of the VFW Post 5836 of Hadley for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching, coloring and painting, antiques, and spending time with his family.

Besides his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by one daughter, Stacey Ryther.

Survivors include three children, James Cutler (Pam) of Hudson Falls, Jennifer Bentley (Scott) of Hudson Falls and Kevin Cowles (Leah Mickel) of Fort Edward; six grandsons, James and Mason Cutler, Scott, Aiden and Brody Bentley, and Ryder Cowles; two great-grandchildren, Chase and Hunter Cutler; three siblings, Kathleen Emery of Glens Falls, Clarisse Jeremias of Corinth, and Michael Cowles of Queensbury; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Burial will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery, with military honors provided by the honor guard of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 of Corinth.

Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.

The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.

