Gregory Fletcher Camelo

Greg is survived by his husband and life partner of 21 years, Christopher N. Santa of Saint Regis Falls; his Beloved Chooch; daddy’s little girl, Maria Bosford of Queensbury and her husband, his favorite son-in-law, Dean Bosford; and his precious two grand babes: Bugg Bosford “Peanut” and his namesake Gregory Bosford “Little Greg”; and his two sisters: Maureen Whiting and Dr. Kathleen Camelo. Greg is also survived by his lifelong friend and soul-sister Lynda Burrall; Greg’s former spouse Kelly Wight and her wife, Carol Baker remained close friends with Greg and were a cherished part of his extended family circle. Greg is also survived by uncles Jack Finegan and Francis Camelo, both of Saranac Lake. He leaves behind many, many nieces and nephews, cousins; and other relatives from all over the world. Greg loved his family history and searched out all those he could find. Greg was predeceased by his parents and his aunt Florentine Camelo of Tupper Lake.