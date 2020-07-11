July 6, 1948 — July 9, 2020

ARGYLE — Gregory DeCota, 72, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born July 6, 1948, to the late Ralph and Elizabeth DeCota.

He attended Stillwater Central School. Gregory worked at Allied Steel Company in Anchorage, Alaska.

Gregory married the love of his life Myrna Hurd on May 28, 1966 at St. Luke’s Church in Mechanicville.

He enjoyed big game hunting in Alaska, playing in the World Series of Poker, bingo, watching the Yankees and visiting Vegas. While living in Alaska, Greg was always volunteering in the community. Greg would help deliver Girls Scout cookies, set up Winter Fun Nights, and Kid’s day. He absolutely loved being involved with everyone.

In addition to his parents, Gregory was predeceased by his son; Heath DeCota.

Left to cherish his memories include his wife Myrna DeCota; his children Cathy (Mike) Darrow of Schaghticoke; Rebecca (Jim) DeCota of South Glens Falls; Dan (Kim) DeCota of Argyle; Heidi DeCota of South Glens Falls; nine grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.