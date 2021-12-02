Nov. 15, 1977—Nov. 27. 2021

GREENWICH — Gregory D. Stevens, Jr. of Greenwich, 44, passed away on Saturday November 27, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Born on November 15, 1977 in the front seat of a Mazda to Gregory D. Stevens and the late beloved mother Katherine Stevens of West Babylon, NY. After graduating from Copiague, NY, Gregory became a proud member of the United States Marine Corps, which was a lifelong passion of his.

In recent years he relocated his family in the quaint little town of Greenwich, NY where he was an accomplished Sales Consultant with the Lia Group in Albany.

Gregory leaves behind his lifelong love and soulmate of 20 years wife Pamella Stevens; children: Ryan, Cassandra and Dominic; and granddaughters: Lila and Emily with who lived with him and made him the happiest in his life. He also leaves behind his father Gregory; sister Denise Ramos; and nephew Cody Ramos of Fort Miller; brother-in-law Michael Savella of Florence, Italy; and nieces: Angelica and her husband Michael Chung of Toronto and Ara-Noelle Ramos of Saratoga Springs. As well as his lifelong and devoted friends: Nicholas Lombardi, Jon Sessa, James Karayeanes, Joshua Landon, Justin Greenfield, David Alpert, Thomas Papa; and many more beloved friends of Long Island and local area.

Greg’s funeral arrangements will commence at D’Andrea Bros. Funeral Home located at 99 Oak Street, Copiague, NY 11726, on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.