July 28, 1943—April 3, 2022

VICTORY MILLS — Gregory B. Bielkiewicz Jr., 78, a resident of Victory Mills, passed away at home, under the care of hospice, on Sunday, April 3, 2022, surrounded by his wife and brother.

He was born July 28, 1943, in Schenectady, NY, to the late Gregory Sr. and Julia (Bryant) Bielkiewicz.

Gregory proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1964-1966. He married the love of his life Joann (Tidd) Bielkiewicz on May 16, 1970, at the Church of the Visitation in Schuylerville. In his younger years he was a proud member of the Green Sabres Drum and Bugle Corps. He graduated from Schuylerville High School Class of 1961. After graduation he worked at the Carton & Container Division of General Foods in Saratoga.

He was a hard worker, and he enjoyed the challenges of the printing business. Together with his wife he enjoyed getaways at their camp on Lake Bonaparte in Upstate NY. Many good memories were made at Beer Island and Ziggy’s Marina. Greg enjoyed anything with a motor, whether it be a car or a motorcycle. He owned quite a few Harleys and Corvettes. He attempted drag racing, and eventually got involved with stock cars (late models and modified). He and his wife enjoyed watching NASCAR and have attended races in Daytona and Bristol. Greg held a NASCAR license and was doubly proud to share the 50th anniversary of the Daytona 500 at the track with friends.

Greg felt the need for speed, it was ingrained in him from his time as a child racing soapbox cars down University St. His first car was a Model-A Ford that he ran in fields along Burgoyne Rd., and his first cycle was a Whizzer bike. Greg was a member of the Old Saratoga American Legion Post #278 in Schuylerville for over 56 years and VFW Post #420 in Saratoga.

“That’s enough about Greg for now. It’s time for a Bud.”

In addition of his parents he was predeceased by his brother, James J. Bielkiewicz; and sister-in-law, Anne Bielkiewicz.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years Joann Bielkiewicz of Victory Mills; brother, Michael Bielkiewicz of Mechanicville; niece, Karen (Jerry) Squires of Greenwich; nephews: Jimmy (Melissa) Bielkiewicz of Hermitage, TN, and Charlie (Michelle) Bielkiewicz of Greenfield Center; his black Lab and best buddy, Chase.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses especially Dr. White, who took excellent care of Greg.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022, in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY, 12871.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Greg’s life at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Old Saratoga American Legion, Post #278, 6 Clancy St., Schuylerville, NY, 12871.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjudes.org or Animal Rescue through Steve Caporizzo’s Pet Connection.

