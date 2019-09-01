Sept. 20, 1970 — Aug. 29, 2019
ARGYLE — Grant Weaver, 48, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, due to a tractor accident.
Born on Sept. 20, 1970 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Douglass and Sylvia (Brayton) Weaver.
Grant graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1988. Following graduation, he went to work with his father as a contractor at Sun Life Ventures in Kingsbury.
He had a love for farm life and enjoyed rodeoing, training horses, being a cowboy and working with animals. Grant especially loved helping others.
Grant was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Fred and Loise Brayton; his paternal grandparents, Randolph and Madelyn Weaver; and his favorite uncle, Windy Weaver.
Left to cherish his memory include his parents, Douglass and Sylvia Weaver; the love of his life, Bridget Beecher and her children, Mackenzie and Nathan; his daughter, Lauren McWhorter and her husband, Robert; his son, Landen Weaver; his grandchildren, Maverick, Paxton and Emerson McWhorter; his brother, Jason Weaver and his wife, Alissa; and his nieces and nephews, Mikayla, Carson and Brayton.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.
A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St., Argyle.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations can be made to the Argyle Emergency Squad Inc., 15 Sheridan St., Argyle, NY 12809; or J.A. Barkley Hose Company No. 1 Inc., P.O. Box 263, Argyle, NY 12809; or NYS High School Rodeo Association, 346 Wolf Hollow Road, Glenville, NY 12302.
For online condolences and to view Grant’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
