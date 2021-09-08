June 29, 1924—Sept. 4, 2021

GLENS FALLS — It is with great sadness the Pippo family announces the passing of their dear Mother, Nana, and Aunt, Gracelyn Mary Pippo, 97, on September 4th, 2021. At the time of her death she resided at The Pines of Glens Falls, NY.

Born to Velma and Albert St. Clair on June 29, 1924, she resided in Whitehall, NY her entire life. Gracelyn attended Whitehall Central School graduating in 1942. Upon graduating she attended Rutland Hospital School of Nursing earning her RN degree in 1945. She continued her education for nursing at the University of Vermont until 1946.

On April 12, 1947, Gracelyn married Vincent J. Pippo. Vince and Grace had three boys over the first five years. Grace was a devoted loving wife and mother. When the boys were all in school, Gracelyn began her career as an RN at the Glens Falls Hospital. She was a caring, dedicated and skilled RN who was loved and respected by co-workers and doctors alike. When she retired in 1986 after 30 years of service, she was Head Nurse on 4th Central.