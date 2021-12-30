July 22, 1927—Dec. 27, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Grace V. Rawson, 94, of Willowbrook Rd. and formerly of Lake Luzerne, passed away Monday morning, December 27, 2021 in her sleep.

Born on July 22, 1927 in Watervliet, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Grace (O’Neil) Zukowski. She moved to Queensbury in 1958, Lake Luzerne in 1967 and back to Queensbury in 2015.

She worked for many years at Lake Luzerne School, Harris’ Grocery in Lake Luzerne, Dream House Furniture in Queensbury and the Gift Shop at Thousand Acres Ranch Resort in Stony Creek.

Grace enjoyed reading, watching TV, bowling, dancing and going out to lunch. She especially enjoyed spending winters in Florida for many years with her dear friend Chris.

She was a past member of the Hadley-Luzerne Lioness Club, the Red Hats in Lake Luzerne and the Jessups Landing Red Hatters in Corinth. She was a communicant of Holy Mother and Child Parish.

She was predeceased by her parents and siblings: Betty and Jerry Agopovich, Jimmy Zukowski, Bill and Thelma Zukowski and Bob Zukowski.

Survivors include her children: Diane (William) Corbett of Colchester, VT, Boyce (Michelle) Rawson II of Lewis, John “Jack” (Lynne) Rawson of Lake George, Theodore “Ted” (Kathy) Rawson of Queensbury; grandchildren: Billy (Kayla) Corbett, Ryan Corbett, Amanda Rawson, Tiffany Rawson, Andrea Rawson, Boyce Rawson III, Brittany Crowningshield and Dustin Crowningshield; great-grandchildren: Nell and Silas Corbett; a sister, Shirley Keegan of Troy; she had fond memories of her stepdaughters: Cindy, Phyllis and Martha. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews; and her dear friends: Chris, Janet, Pat and Marge.

A special thank you to Gracie’s dear caregiver Joyce and her dear friend Sue from Meals on Wheels.

At the request of the family there will be no calling hours.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at Holy Mother and Child, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth.

Private burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Watervliet.

A Celebration of Grace’s Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Grace’s memory may be made to Meals on Wheels, c/o Warren County Office for the Aging, 1340 U.S. Rte. 9, Lake George, NY 12845, the American Heart Association, 2 Clinton Square, Suite 305, Albany, NY 12205 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

