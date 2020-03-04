May 14, 1928 — March 3, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Grace Sylvia Crossman, 91, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at The Pines at Glens Falls Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Born May 14, 1928 in Lake George she was the daughter of the late Freeman and Flora (Labshire) O’Dell.

She graduated from Lake George High School and was the “May Queen” in her senior year.

In 1948 at the age of 20, Grace married the love of her life, Albert F. Crossman at the St. James Episcopal Church of Lake George. They were married 62 years before he passed away on May 3, 2011.

Grace loved bowling, camping, traveling, spending time with her family which included six children, 14 grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Grace was predeceased by her daughter, Wendy Morin; son, Daniel Crossman; son-in-law, Arthur Skip Bessaw; along with her eight siblings.