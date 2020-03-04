Grace Sylvia Crossman
0 entries

Grace Sylvia Crossman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Grace Sylvia Crossman

May 14, 1928 — March 3, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Grace Sylvia Crossman, 91, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at The Pines at Glens Falls Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Born May 14, 1928 in Lake George she was the daughter of the late Freeman and Flora (Labshire) O’Dell.

She graduated from Lake George High School and was the “May Queen” in her senior year.

In 1948 at the age of 20, Grace married the love of her life, Albert F. Crossman at the St. James Episcopal Church of Lake George. They were married 62 years before he passed away on May 3, 2011.

Grace loved bowling, camping, traveling, spending time with her family which included six children, 14 grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Grace was predeceased by her daughter, Wendy Morin; son, Daniel Crossman; son-in-law, Arthur Skip Bessaw; along with her eight siblings.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Judy Nacua of Saratoga, Kelly Bessaw of South Glens Falls, Vickie Myott (Dick) of Argyle, and Ronnie Miner (Glenn) of Argyle; grandchildren, Steven Nacua (Laura) of Queensbury, Junina Nacua of Saratoga, Kyle Morin of South Glens Falls, Amanda Morin (Adam) of Yardley, Pennsylvania, Wendy Bessaw of South Glens Falls, Wesley Bessaw of South Glens Falls, Justin Geneir (Terri) of Argyle, Nichole McKinney (Brian) of Hudson Falls, Erin Winchell (Charlie) of Queensbury, Richard Myott and his fiancé Annie of South Glens Falls, William Myott and his fiancé Cheyenne of South Glens Falls, Sheena Mason (Kisha) of Washington D.C., Joshua Miner of Argyle, and Kile Miner of Argyle; son-in-law Mark Morin of Gansevoort; along with ten great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A service of the Christian rite of the burial of the dead will be held at 6 p.m. following the calling hours with Rev. Karl Griswold-Kuhn, Rector officiating.

Burial of the dead will be in the spring at a date to be announced.

The family would like to give a special thanks to everyone at The Pines for their care and compassion during Grace’s stay.

To view Grace’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Grace Crossman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home- SGF
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Grace's Visitation begins.
Mar 6
Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
6:00PM
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home- SGF
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Grace's Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News