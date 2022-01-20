TROY — Grace (Rinella) Ogden, 100, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, after a brief illness.

Born in Schenectady, she was daughter of the late James Rinella and Rose (Angelo) Rinella and wife of the late Lewis Thomas Ogden. She was raised in Glens Falls and was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls.

Grace worked at General Electric during World War II and later was a secretary and receptionist with VanWie Insurance and George Doakmajian Insurance.

She enjoyed playing bridge, was a volunteer with St. Mary’s Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and loved watching Notre Dame football.

Survivors include two sons: Thomas G. Ogden of Troy and James H. Ogden of Newburgh; a sister, Rose Marie Bazan; and several nieces, nephews; and grand-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Raymond and James Rinella.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 475 Pawling Ave., Troy with Rev. John Yanas, Pastor. Face covering and social distancing are required.

Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery Niskayuna.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Grace R. Ogden to the American Cancer Society, One Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.