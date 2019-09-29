June 26, 1931 — Sept. 26, 2019
ATHOL — Grace Reva Flynn, 88, of Zaltz Road, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born June 26, 1931 in Athol, she was the daughter of the late Jamon and Grace (Everts) Baker.
She was a lifelong resident of Thurman and graduated from Warrensburg Central School.
Grace was a dedicated employee at C.R. Bard in Glens Falls until her retirement, following 20 years of service.
Besides spending time with her family, she enjoyed gardening, quilting, sugaring and her four-legged companions, especially her dachshunds.
She loved her hometown and the people in it and spent many years volunteering her time delivering meals on wheels, adopting roads, food gleaning, making Christmas baskets and decorating the town hall.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by her family and friends.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Carl Flynn; brothers, Vernon and Kermit Baker; and son, William Morehouse.
She is survived by her sister, Karma Smith of Athol; her children, Philip DeLoria and his wife, Wendy, of Round Lake, Bonnie Jenks and her husband, Norman, of Athol, Deb Pitkin and her husband, Red, of Athol and Reva Morehouse and her companion, Floyd Tucker, of Port Richey, Florida; grandchildren, Jason DeLoria, Missy Kane, Mandy Jenks-Gross, Megan Jenks, Sean and Corey Pitkin and Damien Ackley; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call on Grace’s family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Nathan Herrmann, officiating.
Burial will follow in the Baker-Redfield Cemetery in Thurman.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Countryside Adult Home Activities Fund, 353 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences and directions.
