Sept. 4, 1920—Feb. 13, 2023

GREENWICH — Grace McClay Jackson, 102, went to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Wesley Healthcare Center.

She was born Sept. 4, 1920, in Walton, NY, to the late John A. and Georgianna (Woodland) Hulbert.

She graduated high school from Walton Central School and went on to earn an associate degree in nursery school education from SUNY Cobleskill. She founded and was a dedicated teacher at The Tiny Tot Nursery School in Greenwich. Grace was a leader for many years in the local 4-H community, most notably the Wonder Woman and Honeybee’s Clubs. She enjoyed reading and gardening and was born with a green thumb. She spent her retirement years creating beautiful, pressed flower art.

Grace was an excellent cook and was proud of her recipes, a trait passed onto her children and grandchildren. Her fondest memories were those of times spent with her family, at Northlight Cottage on Summit Lake.

Faith and family came first in her life. She was a devoted member of the South Argyle Presbyterian and United Church of Greenwich, where she actively taught Sunday School. Grace was the matriarch of the family and was a powerful example, living a life centered on Christ. Grace will forever be remembered as a sweet, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and teacher.

In addition to her parents and siblings, she was predeceased by her husbands, Ralph D. McClay and Issac Jackson and her daughter, Susan McClay.

She is survived by her loving children: James (Judith) McClay of Greenwich, Jeanne (Gary) Gentry of OH, Marjorie (Frank) Rodriguez of Saratoga, Mary (Stephen) Safstrom of Ballston Lake; 12 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Bottskill Baptist Church, 32 Church St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Her funeral services will follow at noon at the church. Family and friends are invited to a reception following her services in the church fellowship hall. Spring burial will be held in the Greenwich Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Washington County 4-H, Co-op at 415 Lower Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839, or The Comfort Food Community, 135 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

