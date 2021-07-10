Aug. 27, 1938—July 8, 2021

SHUSHAN — Grace Mary Barrett “Honey”, 82, of Shushan, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

Born August 27, 1938 in Salem, she was the daughter of the late Carlton and Dorothy (Hill) Moffitt. Grace graduated from Salem Washington Academy as Valedictorian of her class.

Grace worked for over 30 years at Mack Molding in Arlington, VT until she retired. Grace truly cherished time with her children, grandchildren & great grandchildren. She loved to spend her time reading & crocheting blankets for her family, going to bingo and Saturday night card games with Barbara, dinner and gambling with Bear, her long phone conversations with Scott, going to the Salem Tavern to dance and listen to Chris sing while playing the drums and shopping at Yankee Candle and Barnes & Noble with Shelly.

Facebook was a great way for her to stay connected with family and friends, which was something she truly enjoyed. Shopping on Amazon became another favorite pastime of hers, as she had her own personal delivery boy.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Glen Bennett Barrett, Sr., daughter, Sherry (John Waite), grandchildren: Amanda, Amber, Tyler, Autumn, Gerry and two siblings.