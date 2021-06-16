Sept. 15, 1934—June 13, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Grace L. May passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Born September 15, 1934 in Hague, NY, Grace was the daughter of the late Harry G. May and Aida (Bennet) May.

Grace had attended Hague Central School. Some of her enjoyments in life were listening to country music, coloring velvet art to give away, playing BINGO, bowling, playing cards and getting her hair and nails done. She also enjoyed baking dog treats to bring to the local animal shelter as well as reading stories to children.

In addition to her parents Grace is predeceased by her sisters: Geneva Denno, Gladys Barber and Gail Bennett as well as her brothers: Gordon May and Gary May.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters: Gwen Cuomo of Rotterdam, NY and Georgianna May of Ticonderoga, NY; and brother Frank May (Betty) of Nashville, TN; also survived by her beloved nephews: Roger Cuomo (Bruce Diegel); and many other nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at McCormack House for taking exceptional care of Grace and for the time that they spent to keep her healthy and happy.