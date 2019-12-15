Dec. 28, 1927 — Oct. 15, 2019
MICKLETON, NY — Grace Hebb Holdcraft, 91, died peacefully at home in Mickleton on Oct. 15, 2019. Her loving spirit lives on in her husband of 69 years, Bill Holdcraft; son, David Holdcraft (Greta) Schoonover, of Breckenridge, Colorado; daughter, Suzanne Sherrard (Alexander) “Sandy” Sherrard, of Hopewell, New Jersey; and granddaughters, Emily Sherrard (Billy) Watkins, and Tricia Sherrard and her fiance’ Mike Farrell.
Grace attended Waynesburg College, Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, earning a B.S. in Business Administration in 1949.
In 1961 Grace and Bill purchased a house on Loon Lake and joined the Chestertown community enjoying many summers on the lake and winters skiing at Gore Mountain, and practiced their faith at the Community United Methodist Church of Chestertown.
Grace devoted years of compassion and energy to service efforts, becoming a pillar of the community. Organizations fortunate to receive her goodwill include The Boy and Girl Scouts, United Way, Underwood Memorial Hospital in Woodbury New Jersey, and the Waynesburg College Delaware Valley Alumni Association. Grace was a charter member of the Visiting Homemakers of Gloucester County New Jersey. She also founded Serv-a-Tray of Gloucester County. Grace assumed several elected positions including Officer of the County Council and Executive Board for the Comprehensive Health Planning Board, State President of the Medical Society of NJ Auxiliary (1987), and member of the Woodbury District Board of Education (1970 – 1980).
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in Kemble Memorial United Methodist Church, 19 S. Broad St., Woodbury, NJ 08096. A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Grace to the Community United Methodist Church of Chestertown, 11 Church St., Chestertown, NY 12817. www.buddfuneralhome.com.
