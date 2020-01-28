Grace H. Waddell

She was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated as valedictorian, Class of 1940 in Olmstedville. After graduation Grace worked as a “nanny” for the children of Phillip and Louise Brassel in North Creek. She also worked as a waitress at the former Red Diner in North Creek, where she met her future husband, William R. Waddell. During WWII, she worked at various factories in Schenectady and Rome, making parts for wartime machinery. Grace and Bill were married Aug. 29, 1943 in Schenectady. She enjoyed many years of being a homemaker for her husband and three children. Grace always loved learning and took several courses in bookkeeping and English at Adirondack Community College. Later in life, she was employed for several years at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Lake George before transferring to the Records Deptartment in the same building. She retired from there in 1980.