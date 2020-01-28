May 5, 1923 — Jan. 24, 2020
LOWVILLE/NORTH CREEK — Grace H. Waddell, 96, passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2020 at Lewis County Residential Home following a brief illness.
Born Grace Helena Lavery on May 5, 1923 in Olmstedville, Grace was the daughter of the late Edward and Adelaide (“Addie” Richardson) Lavery.
She was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated as valedictorian, Class of 1940 in Olmstedville. After graduation Grace worked as a “nanny” for the children of Phillip and Louise Brassel in North Creek. She also worked as a waitress at the former Red Diner in North Creek, where she met her future husband, William R. Waddell. During WWII, she worked at various factories in Schenectady and Rome, making parts for wartime machinery. Grace and Bill were married Aug. 29, 1943 in Schenectady. She enjoyed many years of being a homemaker for her husband and three children. Grace always loved learning and took several courses in bookkeeping and English at Adirondack Community College. Later in life, she was employed for several years at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Lake George before transferring to the Records Deptartment in the same building. She retired from there in 1980.
Grace was a longtime member of the former North Creek United Methodist Church and worked on several church social committees.
You have free articles remaining.
Grace was very proud of her Irish heritage in the town of Olmstedville and could recite many of the local family trees there. In her later years she enjoyed reading, playing dominoes and spending time with her family and caregivers. She had a wry sense of humor and a way of making her family laugh, love and cherish her. She will always be remembered as being a thoughtful Mom and grandmother who often bought surprise gifts to let you know she was thinking of you. She had a beautiful smile, even to the end. She will always be remembered as our “Amazing Grace”.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Bill who passed away on Dec. 12, 1986; her siblings, Vernon “Pete” Lavery and his wife, Alice; her sisters, Marguerite Lavery and Catherine Hunt; her father and mother-in-law, Roy and Mabelle Waddell; her in-laws, Irene and William Adams, Downing and Helen Braley; her former son-in-law, Robert E. Johnson; and great-granddaughter, Kourtney Carlile.
She is survived by her son, William C. Waddell and his wife, Trudy, of Valley Falls, and their children, William R., Heather, Matthew and Amy Waddell; her daughter, Kathleen W. Johnson, of Aurora, Colorado, and her daughters, Kristen Carlile, Kathie Lynn and “J.J.” Pellini and their daughters Avery and Gianna Pellini; and her daughter Melinda Waddell and her fiancé, John Boyea, of Lowville; a brother Nolan Lavery and his wife, Marilyn, of The Villages, Florida; as well as several nieces and nephews; and her cat, Noelle.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alexander Funeral Home in Warrensburg. A memorial service will be conducted at a time to be announced in the spring. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in North Creek.
Her family wishes to thank a core group of staff from the second floor nursing home who were so supportive during her stay there, namely Brenda, Martha, Nichole, Heather, Sandra and Mary; also her primary care physician in Lowville, Dr. Monica Kwicklis, and her staff as well as her current and past caregivers, Deborah, Terri, Linda, Bethany, Loretta, and Charlotte who were all so kind and caring to Grace while she resided in Lowville with Melinda and John.
Memorial donations in memory of Grace can be made to Lewis County Humane Society, PO Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367, Lewis County Hospice or Lewis County Rescue Squad in Lowville, NY.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook and condolences.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.