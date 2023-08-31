Oct. 30, 1925—Aug. 21, 2023

GLEN LAKE—Grace Corsignana (Eplite) Fallacaro, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 21, 2023, at her home on Glen Lake.

Grace was born Corsignana Eplite on October 30, 1925 in Giovinazzo, Bari, Italy to Dominic and Rosa (Palmiotto) Eplite.

As a teenager, she emigrated to the United States at the outbreak of World War II in Europe. She joined her parents and family in Mt. Vernon, NY, before settling in Schenectady where she assimilated into her new American life and was given the name Grace. Although she did not speak the language, she attended high school and held a number of jobs, including seamstress to support her family.

At the end of the war, she met and married the love of her life, Domenico “Dom” Fallacaro. They were married on May 12, 1946, and she moved to Hudson Falls where together, they took over and ran the family grocery, deli, and meat market, renamed “Dom’s Market” on Oak Street.

For the next 40 years, together, she and Dom’s Market became well known in the community. Several generations of families shopped, socialized, and grew up with her and Dom’s Market as part of their lives. She was especially loved by the neighborhood children who managed to leave the store with more candy or ice cream than they had money.

In 1986, she and Dom retired and split their time between their new home in Orange City, FL, and their Glen Lake camp which they transformed into a summer home where family and friends gathered in mass. Everyone was welcome and there was always plenty of food cooking, especially Sunday spaghetti sauce.

Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved preparing and sharing meals for both large gatherings and hosting friends and family in both her winter home in Florida and her Glen Lake home.

Grace was a devout Catholic and was active in the Catholic Daughter of America at St. Mary’s in Hudson Falls. She was also very active in her new Florida life, joining St. Peter’s Church, Deland, FL, where she made numerous new and very dear friends. She was also an active member of the Orange City Women’s Club and Cursillo/Ultreya at St. Peter’s.

Grace was a talented needlepoint embroiderer. Her legacy was to pass on to her family her State and National award-winning art. She took great delight in gifting her art to her children and grandchildren on special occasions.

In addition to her husband, Dom, and parents, she was predeceased by her infant daughter, Janet Rose, her sister, Louise “Jean” Pizzino, her son-in-law, David LaPan, two infant grandsons, Daniel and Joseph LaPan, numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

She is survived by her daughters: Antoinette LaPan (David) and Rosemary Fallacaro of Hudson Falls; sons: James Fallacaro of Orange City, FL and Michael Fallacaro (Joan) of Niskayuna; sister, Jennie McCadden of Myrtle Beach, SC; brothers: Gaetano “Guy” Eplite (Jean) of Milford, MA and Michael Eplite of Troy, NY; and sister-in-law, Florence Jarvis. Her grandchildren include: Matthew LaPan (Melissa), Andrea LaPan, Cassandra Bixler (Douglas), Renee Vitale (Jacob), Dominic Fallacaro (Abby), and Anthony Fallacaro. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Karleigh Anagnost (Stavros), Katelynn LaPan, Joseph LaPan, Daniel Hess, Benjamin Bixler, and Asher Vitale.

Friends may gather with the family on September 2, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary’s/St. Paul on the Park.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the calling hours at 11:00 a.m., at the church.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to mom’s caregivers: Linda, Martha, Wanda and Tina for taking excellent care of her and their support of our family. We would also like to thank Holly, Jo Ann, Noah and Matt of High Peaks Hospice. Thank you to Dr. Anne Evans and Dr. Robert Evans of Irongate Family Practice for the care they provided for many years.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, High Peaks Hospice, 1247 Dix Ave., Hudson Falls, NY 12839, St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, 11 Wall Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 and any charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.