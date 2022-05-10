Feb. 10, 1937—May 8, 2022

EASTON — Grace Erma (Morey) Snell, 85, a resident of Easton, passed away in the early morning hours on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 10, 1937, in Argyle, NY, to the late Leon and Florence (Dunlop) Morey.

Grace was the matriarch of the Snell family and was a pillar of the Easton community. She was a woman of great strength and courage, she had a beautiful smile, and a kind and generous heart. She was a straight shooter, and you always knew where you stood with her; in many ways she was a force to be reckoned with. She was always donating her time and energy to a worthy cause. For many years, Grace worked side by side with her devoted husband Ron, running the family business Snell Construction, Inc.

As a young child, Grace and her family moved to Greenwich, NY, where she lived on Mill Street until she married. She attended Greenwich Central School where she was a strong athlete. Grace played softball, basketball, and was the goalie in field hockey. She also played the clarinet and played in the marching band and participated in the All-County Music Festival. As a child, Grace also enjoyed going to the movies every weekend with her mother and siblings, at the White Swan Hotel. Her mother and grandmother also helped her to become a talented seamstress.

Grace married her beloved husband Ron in 1956 at the Bottskill Baptist Church. She always laughed fondly that they forgot their marriage license and Ron had to drive home, at the last minute to retrieve it before the ceremony. She was extremely proud of the three beautiful and talented children that they raised together. Through the years Grace and Ron worked side by side running a General Store in Easton, selling Christmas trees, installing swimming pools, and running construction and septic businesses. Grace loved answering calls for the businesses and chatting with customers about their needs, both business and personal, and sharing stories about her family.

The drowning death of a dear friend in the river inspired Grace to teach children how to swim. She worked hard to earn her credentials to become a swim instructor, and started teaching lessons at The Greenwich Beach, and then moved onto the Willard Mountain Pond, and the Easton Valley Pool. Eventually, with the cooperation of the Town of Easton, Grace welcomed the children of the Easton community to her family pool for decades.

In the summer, her whistle could be heard, from 8:00 a.m. to noon instructing children on their strokes and diving techniques, while parents sat on blankets on her green grass watching from afar and chatting with friends. She always ended the swim year with a day of free swimming, ice cream and soda to celebrate the accomplishments of each child.

Grace had a passion to ski from the time she was a little girl. She started instructing at Willard Mountain in 1962 and was an excellent skier. Grace enjoyed taking ski trips with her Willard Mountain buddies to local mountains, picnicking at the top of Willard on nice days, and dancing the night away in the lodge at the end of the night. She persevered through a devastating ski accident that injured her knee by rebuilding her muscles at home, with daily weight strengthening exercises. She worked as an instructor at Willard Mountain until 1999.

Grace loved flowers! She took immense pride in her flower beds, and the beauty of her Rhododendron and her Trumpet Vine brought her joy every spring. She also loved to mow her lawn. Mowing allowed Grace to escape into the beauty of nature and not worry about anything, while getting a nice tan. She also loved feeding and watching birds, playing cards, biking and dancing with her late husband Ronald, stargazing, watching satellites and the International Space Station’s path through the night sky, rug hooking, needle point, enjoying the glorious sunsets out her kitchen window, and capturing memories with her camera. Taking joy rides in her ‘72 Chevy Impala, or using it to drive officials in local parades, also put a smile on her beautiful face.

Grace loved to dance with her husband, especially the Jitterbug. She was a member of the Country Guys and Gals Club, and she and her husband would go square dancing throughout the area in their early years. Many fun times were had dancing the night away at Burton Hall. Volunteering was also especially important to Grace. She was a volunteer for the Washington County Board of Elections and loved to volunteer her time to the fundraising events for the Greenwich Lion’s Club. Grace found immense pleasure in producing themes and decorating for the Lion’s fundraising events at the Greenwich Elks Club. Grace and Ron also made many wonderful memories vacationing at Daytona Beach in Florida.

Washington County Fair week was always a favorite time of year for Grace, even though it took her away from her refreshing pool during one of the hottest weeks of August. She enjoyed the hustle and bustle of setting up displays for her family’s business, running the Snell Beef and Bun Trailer with her family, and getting to talk, talk, talk to friends! For the past decade or so, her favorite day of the year at the fair was the annual Sunday family breakfast, followed up with watching her great-grandchildren enjoy the sights and rides of the fairgrounds, and catching up with friends.

The most important people in her life were her family, especially her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren who fondly called her Mimi. She was always there for them at a drop of a hat, was their biggest cheerleader, and would support them in any way possible. She was immensely proud that she was able to teach all her grandchildren to swim and ski. Grace was the hub of her family, maintaining traditions and values. She taught her entire family the importance of love, perseverance, generosity, courage, hard work, determination, and humility. Grace was one of a kind, and she will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.

Grace was predeceased, by her cherished husband Ronald Snell, Sr.; brother John Morey; stepbrother Carl Hogan; stepsister Eleanor Hogan; brothers-in-law Rodney and Glen Snell; and sister-in-law Betty Wilbur; and great-grandson Emmit Snell.

She is survived by her loving children: Ronald (Gina) Snell, Jr. of Easton, Sherri (David) Clark of Cambridge, and Harold J. (Tracy) Snell of Easton; grandchildren: Chalen (James) Lathrop, Brooke (Richie) Record, Doug (Tanya) Lathrop, Jason Snell, Ryan (Tai) Snell, Noah Hebert and Ian Snell; great-grandchildren: Aidan, Emily, Logan, Domonick and Paxton; brother-in-law Ashley Snell; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Flynn Bros., Inc., Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834. A funeral service will be held the following day at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Sandra Spaulding officiating. Burial will take place in the Easton Rural Cemetery following her funeral service.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Greenwich Lions Club, the Easton/Greenwich Rescue Squad, or the Easton Volunteer Fire Department.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.