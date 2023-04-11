Oct. 22, 1934—April 6, 2023

CAMBRIDGE — Grace E. Reynolds, 88, of Cambridge, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital.

She was born October 22, 1934 in White Creek, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Bessie (LeBarron) Hill.

Grace was a 1952 graduate of Cambridge Central School and was a stay at home mother. She enjoyed card parties, gardening, knitting and baking. Grace was a former member of the Coila Church and the Home Bureau.

In addition to her parents, Grace was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, William N. Reynolds, Jr., who passed away February 23, 2010; a brother, Edward Hill; and a sister, Pearl Peters.

Grace is survived by her children: William N. Reynolds, III of Cambridge, Barbara (Allen) Vollmer of Clifton Park and Julia Reynolds of Cambridge; a sister, Carol Anderson of Cambridge; her aunt, Olive Chesbro of Cambridge; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge. A service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with interment following at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.

Memorial contributions in memory of Grace may be made to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816.

