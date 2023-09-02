Nov. 28, 1917—Aug. 30, 2023

CORINTH – Grace E. Gurney, 105, of West Maple St., passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on Nov. 28, 1917 in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late David and Joanna (Prins) Mann.

Grace graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School.

She married Gordon Gurney on June 22, 1936 and the couple resided on West Maple St. for many years. He passed away August 21, 1995 following 59 years of marriage.

Grace was first employed as a Seamstress at Cluett-Peabody Shirt Factory in Corinth and then worked for several years at ESPEY Manufacturing in Saratoga Springs.

She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Corinth and the United Methodist Women. She also served at the Adirondack Regional Hospital Auxiliary, the Corinth Fire Department Auxiliary, and was a school crossing guard for several years.

Grace enjoyed bowling, ceramics, gardening on her property, spending time with her family, and hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for years.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by one son, Fred Gurney, Sr; one great-granddaughter, Gabrielle Gurney; and eight siblings: George, Henrietta, Lillian, Mary, Fred, Lee, Joanna, and Elsie.

Survivors include two children: Guy G. Gurney, Jr. (Bev) of Corinth and Joan Smead (Doug) of Corinth; one daughter-in-law, Terry Gurney of Corinth; nine grandchildren: Jeff Gurney (Michele) of Schaghticoke, Kevin Gurney (Juls) of FL, Guy Gurney (Jodi) of Clifton Park, Bonnie Wolff (Barry) of PA, Nancy Bruno (John Eggleston) of Saratoga Springs, Scott Smead (Julie) of WV, Grace Ann Gurney of GA, Fred Gurney, Jr. of Corinth, and David Gurney of Corinth; eight great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

A Celebration of Grace’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Grace’s neighbors, Cindy, Susie, and Mary for their kindness and support over the years.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Corinth First United Methodist Church, 243 Main St., Corinth, NY 12822 or the Corinth Vol. Fire Dept., 16 Saratoga Avenue, Corinth, NY 12822.