July 8, 1923—Jan. 31, 2022

TICONDEROGA — Grace C. (Curtis) Trombley passed away peacefully in her home on Jan. 31, 2022, at the age of 98.

She was born on July 8, 1923, and lived most of her life in Ticonderoga.

She was a homemaker and professional musician who raised four boys with her husband, Willis.

She taught piano to generations of villagers and spent nearly 40 years as music director and organist at Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church (retiring less than three years ago). She was an active member of the United Methodist Women and served at the local, regional, and national levels. She also served on the Board of the Ticonderoga Heritage Museum for more than 35 years.

Grace was predeceased by her husband, Willis, and son, Mark.

She is survived by her three sons: David (Patricia) of Richmond, VA, Paul of Palm Springs, CA, and Chris (Todd Sisley) of Old Chatham, NY; five grandchildren: Jennifer McDonald of Omaha, NE, Amy Dunn of Ashtabula, OH, Elizabeth Saunders of Canton, GA, Tammy Luther of Ashtabula, OH, and David A. Trombley of Richmond, VA; as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga. The Rev. Scott Tyler, Pastor, will officiate.

A memorial service Celebrating her Life will be scheduled for the spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in her memory to the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga, the Ticonderoga Heritage Museum, or a charity of your choosing.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.