Grace C. (Cullen) (Guy) Mowczko

WESTBOROUGH, MA—Grace G. (Cullen) (Guy) Mowczko, 77, of Westborough, formerly of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at the Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Grace was born in Springfield, Massachusetts and raised in Glens Falls where she attended St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School, prior to her family relocating to Stonham, Massachusetts. She was a graduate of Stoneham H.S., Class of 1961 and studied at Merrimack College. At age 20, Grace married Thomas D. Guy. They and their daughter, Tracy, lived in Massachusetts for a short time prior to relocating to New Jersey. The family then lived in Westmont, Illinois, before Grace and Tracy returned to Northborough in 1977, to be closer to family.
In 1982, Grace married Michael Mowczko, and the couple resided in Northborough until 1997, when they relocated to their present home in nearby Westborough.
In addition to her devoted husband Michael, Grace is survived by her daughter, Tracy G. Davis of Sudbury; her two granddaughters, Morgan and Campbell Davis; a sister, Rosemary Shelton and her husband Dwight of Peterborough, New Hampshire; a brother, Robert Cullen of the Metro D.C. area and her lifelong friend, Maureen Grady of Foxborough, and Daniel Salvati, Sr. of Northborough. Grace was preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Salvati.
Services at this time are private. A time to gather to remember and celebrate Grace’s life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Grace Mowczko to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284,or via www.dana-farber.org/gift.
To view Grace’s full life story, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
