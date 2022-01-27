Dec. 16, 1950—Jan. 22, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Gordon Ross Bixby, 71, of Burgoyne Avenue, loving father and avid sports fan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Dec. 16, 1950, in Syracuse, he was the son of the late Harry R. and Achsah (Smith) Bixby.

Gordon was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy, serving his country from 1968 to 1970.

On Sept. 1, 1989, he married Elsie (Gleason) Bixby in Kingsbury. She passed away on September 6, 2008.

For over 30 years, he worked for many contractors with Local 773 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union in Glens Falls.

Gordon enjoyed spending time with his girls, the outdoors, cooking and hunting. His hunting camp trips consisted of late nights, Budweiser and plenty of laughter. He enjoyed spending time at the office (Humbuggs) playing quickdraw, watching sports and hanging out with the guys.

He loved socializing with his family and friends. Many loved him for his compassionate ways and his caring heart. “If you knew him, you had him for a friend.” He was a wonderful father and friend and will be missed by many.

Gordon was predeceased by his parents, wife and two siblings.

Survivors include his three daughters: Christy Marchiano and her husband, Adam of Syracuse, Carrie Enders and her husband, Nathan of Cazenovia and Susan Dingman Strayer of Glens Falls; his seven grandchildren: Dominick (Brittany) Perolla, Vincent Perolla, Antonio Marchiano, Casandra (Jacob) Dollinger, Arianna Whitford, Caleb Strayer and Caden Strayer; five great-grandchildren; six siblings; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Friday, Jan., 28, 2022 from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m., at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc, 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A graveside service and burial will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road in Schuylerville.

Donations in Gordon’s memory may be made to the Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, COVID Support, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801

Online condolences to Gordon's family may be made by visiting our website at