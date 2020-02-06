Aug. 15, 1954 — Feb. 5, 2020
HARTFORD — Gordon R. VanLint, 65, passed away on Feb. 5, 2020 after a long battle with cancer with his wife and family by his side.
Born on Aug. 15, 1954 in Ticonderoga, he is the son of Ida Hill Johnson and the late Alexander “Bud” Van Lint.
On July 16, 1995, he married Joreen Diffee. He was a machinist and worked for Adirondack Machine. Gordon worked for many years until his illness.
He was an Army veteran and took up machinery and he took pride in his work as a machinist.
He enjoyed woodworking, driving his red Chevy truck, riding his Harley, driving his Camaro, swimming, camping with his best buddies, Gurney Bennett and Bob LaPlant, and spending time and laughing with his nieces and nephews, family and friends.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Lawerence and Dora Hill; and his paternal grandparents, Alexander G. VanLint and Marguerite VanLint Bush; his uncles, Paul Hill and Robert Hill; and his aunt, Shirley Euber.
He is survived by his wife, Joreen; his mother, Ida Johnson of Hudson Falls; his siblings, Janet (Tony) Papa of Glens Falls, Debra (Roger Passino) of Hudson Falls, Richard VanLint of Queensbury, Robert (Monna) VanLint of South Dakota, Sharon Mills of Glens Falls, Matthew (Toni) Wilcox of Austrailia, and Pam (Terry) Beard of Arizona; and other siblings, Shelli Everts of Corinth, Melissa Jacobs of Schroon Lake and Patty Warrington of Olstedville. He is also survived by his aunt, Margaret (Les) Stockwell of Fort Edward and Margaret Dimick of Glens Falls; his uncle, Larry Hill of Crown Point, and many cousins, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Although he had no children, he was a father figure to all his nieces and nephews.
A heartfelt thanks to all who helped Gordon through his illness; the kind nurses and doctors at Glens Falls Hospital, and his home caregivers.
Friends and family are invited to calling hours from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, at Carleton Funeral Home, 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
A Christian service will be held immediately after calling hours, at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Mettowee Cemetery in the town of Granville at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to High Peaks Hospice Inc., 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or a charity of one’s choice in Gordon’s memory.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
