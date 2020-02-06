Aug. 15, 1954 — Feb. 5, 2020

HARTFORD — Gordon R. VanLint, 65, passed away on Feb. 5, 2020 after a long battle with cancer with his wife and family by his side.

Born on Aug. 15, 1954 in Ticonderoga, he is the son of Ida Hill Johnson and the late Alexander “Bud” Van Lint.

On July 16, 1995, he married Joreen Diffee. He was a machinist and worked for Adirondack Machine. Gordon worked for many years until his illness.

He was an Army veteran and took up machinery and he took pride in his work as a machinist.

He enjoyed woodworking, driving his red Chevy truck, riding his Harley, driving his Camaro, swimming, camping with his best buddies, Gurney Bennett and Bob LaPlant, and spending time and laughing with his nieces and nephews, family and friends.

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Lawerence and Dora Hill; and his paternal grandparents, Alexander G. VanLint and Marguerite VanLint Bush; his uncles, Paul Hill and Robert Hill; and his aunt, Shirley Euber.