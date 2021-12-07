Gordon G. Jones, Sr.

FORT EDWARD — Hear ye, Hear ye ... The family of Gordon G. Jones, Sr. must pronounce with the deepest remorse his passing away due to the curse of the COVID-19 plague.

The son of Murriel Ella Merrill, Gordon was born June 8, 1935 in Houlton, Maine.

He married Leita Marie Barton in October 1955, thus forming a powerful loving bond with her for over sixty years.

A man with deep Religious Faith and strong Family Values.

Gordon was very proud of his children: G. Gerald Jones, Jr., Bette Jones, Linda Joseph, Michael Jones, along with the many grandchildren and great-grandchildren left to mourn his passing.

Gordon proudly worked for the Finch Pruyn Company for 42 years in both the pulp mill and supervising the wood yard.

He held a passion for bowling, the game of chess, and playing cribbage.

Rest in peace Gordon, God Bless you! Amen.

At Gordon's request, there will be no calling hours. Service and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To view Gordon's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.