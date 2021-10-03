Aug. 10, 1963—Sept. 28, 2021

WARRENSBURG — Gordon D. “Pete” Bartholomew, 58, of Warrensburg passed away unexpectedly September 28, 2021.

Pete was born August 10, 1963 at Glens Falls Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie (Grinnell) Lewis Bartholomew and Hugh Bartholomew and a brother Tim.

Pete is survived by his wife, Catherine Sellingham; and canine daughter Keke; sons: Peter, Joshua, and Jessie; brothers: William, Hugh, Robert, Mike, and Danny Bartholomew; also, Terry, Tom and Richard Lewis; sisters: Gail Brown, Wendy Coonradt and Susan Ross; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and numerous friends.

Pete was always grateful for his longtime friendship with Todd Bapp, thanks bro!

Also, best friends Billy Neville and Joan Gordon (love you guys), and nephew Dillon (Little Pete) Bartholomew. Keep the memories alive, bud!

At Pete’s request there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

