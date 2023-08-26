Feb. 28, 1932—Aug. 17, 2023

RALEIGH, NC—Gordon Coleman Blank died Thursday, August 17, 2023, in Raleigh, NC, aged 91 happy years.

Dr. Blank was born in Baltimore, MD, in 1932. He graduated from Forest Park High School at age 16, where he played lacrosse and soccer. Gordon earned his Bachelors degree from Towson University at age 20, and reported for active duty in the U.S. Navy. After combat duty in the Far East on the USS Ampere during the Korean conflict, he taught at Garrison Jr. High School in Baltimore.

He earned his Masters degree from University of Miami, in Coral Gables, FL, and taught at Miami’s Lear School. Another teaching assignment allowed him to travel to Mildenhall, England, where he taught at the Military Dependent School. There, he met another teacher, Joan Lee Bevirt. They subsequently married at Joan’s family farm in O’Fallon, Ill., on Aug. 25, 1958.

Gordon taught at Indiana University while completing his doctorate, and then at Indiana State before moving to Morganton, N.C. He was the founding Dean of Students at Western Piedmont Community College (WPCC). In his early thirties, he was named to the presidency at WPCC. He was the youngest college president in the country at that time. After 15 years at the helm of WPCC, Gordon moved to the Adirondack mountains, where he served as president at SUNY Adirondack in Glens Falls, N.Y., until his retirement in 1987. A community leader in Morganton and Glens Falls, he headed the Chambers of Commerce in both communities, and was on the boards of the Hyde Collection art museum and the Salvation Army.

An avid skier and sailor, he skied with his family on the Carolina slopes, and made winter pilgrimages to Canada, Colorado, and Utah. Gordon loved sailing with his family in Lake James, N.C., the Carolina coast, and later Lake George, N.Y. Gordon and Joan had a wonderful retirement, living aboard a cruising sailboat for nearly two decades. They sailed all over the East Coast from Maine to the Caribbean.

After Joan’s health declined, they moved to New Bern, NC and sailed Pamlico Sound. After Joan’s death in 2012, Gordon moved to Raleigh, NC, and spent his remaining years at Morningside Assisted Living.

Gordon was preceded in death by wife, Joan; parents, Joseph and Miriam; brother, Howard; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth; and his beloved dog, Bandit. He is survived by sons: Jon and Dan; daughters-in-law, Lane and Amy; grandchildren: Rebecca, Sam, and Isabelle; and brother, Stuart.

A memorial is planned for a later date. Contributions in Gordon C. Blank’s honor may be submitted to the Alzheimer’s Association.