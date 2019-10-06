April 8, 1943 — Oct. 3, 2019 HARTFORD — Gordon Bennett, 76, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Gordon was born in Glens Falls on April 8, 1943, the son of the late Arthur and Ella (Shannon) Bennett. Following the untimely death of his mother in 1953, Gordon was raised by his father and grandmother, Mable Shannon.
Gordon grew up in Argyle, where he attended Argyle Central School. In 1961, Gordon proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Following service that included the Cuban Missile Crisis, Gordon was honorably discharged in 1964. Upon his return, Gordon went on to work at the General Electric Company for almost 25 years. He then finished out his working career at Finch Pruyn.
Gordon and his wife, Ann, had a love of travel, sharing adventures throughout Europe. Gordon was an avid outdoorsman with a love of hunting and fishing. Most of all, Gordon loved his family. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him.
He was a member of the Argyle Hunting club and Adirondack Men’s Pool League.
In addition to his parents, Gordon is predeceased by his nephew, Matthew Bennett.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 25 years, Ann Bennett of Hartford; his son, Jeremy Bennett and his granddaughter, Olivia; his brother, Roger Bennett and his wife, Betsy; his nephew, Courtney Bennett and his wife, Katherine and their daughters, Carly, Chloe and Cate; his niece, Christen Bennett Danyow and her husband, Jeremy and their son, Joseph; his stepchildren, Jamie Curtis and Tim and Butch Ernest. Gordon is also survived by numerous stepchildren and their families.
The family will receive family and friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. with Rev. Patti Girard officiating. Burial with military honors will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. following the services at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
Memorial donations in Gordon’s memory can be made to the Hartford Fish and Game Club, 3876 Route 196, Fort Ann, NY 12827; or the C.R. Wood Cancer c/o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Darci Grubbs, Nikole Delair and all the staff on tower two for their care and compassion.
