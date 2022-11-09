Oct. 19, 1939—Nov. 4, 2022

WEST PAWLET, VT — Golan Henry Lurvey, Jr. made his indelible mark in this world beginning on October 19, 1939, when he was born in South Ryegate, VT to Golan Lurvey, Sr. and Luella (Clark) Lurvey.

He married and is survived by the love of his life, Betty Ann Donnelly Martelle Lurvey. The two were married 65 unbelievably happy years beginning on Valentine’s Day—February 14, 1957. Golan flirted with many, but he only had eyes for one. They are the brightest shining example of true love.

Golan, Jr. liked to play the lottery, and often told his kids and grandkids what he would do if he won big. But, the truth is, everyone who knew and loved him scored the jackpot of Love.

Lucky jackpot winners include his five surviving kids: Alice (David) Ricard of West Pawlet, VT, T. Michal (Brenda) Lurvey of Lebanon, NH, Teri (Johnny) White of Danby, VT, Shane Lurvey of Lebanon, NH, and Tammy (Frank) Lewis of West Pawlet, VT; he is survived by two brothers: Bernie (Alberta) Lurvey of Pawlet, VT and Cecil Lurvey of Milton, FL. Predeceased by his mom, dad, two sisters, one brother, and his beloved son, Golan III. He treasured all animals, especially his dog Bella.

He loved every one of his grandkids: Jolene, Tara, Heather, David, Jr, Rebecca, Shena, Josh, Sandy, Jamie, Reba, Golan IV, Ashley, Kelsey, little Greg, Sabrina, Bobby, Tiffany, Brent, Anthony, little Shane, Dominick, Zac, Lisa, Jay, Jacob, Joey, Matt, and Colby.

He had a fierce love for over 100 grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandkids, along with many he adopted as family along the way. He had the best jokes, the biggest laugh, and the brightest blue eyes that saw the best in everyone always. He loved his family beyond words. His love will live on in everyone who knew him.

Golan, Jr. worked at the Hale Furniture Company in East Arlington, VT until its close. He was a member of the Morning Star Masonic Lodge in Pawlet for over 50 years.

Golan, Jr. passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at home on November 4, 2022 surrounded by his loving family who will love him and carry on his legacy for generations to come.

Per his wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the West Pawlet Firehouse. Burial of his cremains will be announced at a later date. As he would say, take care, I love you, and God bless you.

