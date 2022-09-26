Gloria Travis

Dec. 2, 1944—Sept. 13, 2022

FORT WORTH, TX — Gloria passed unexpectedly on September 13, 2022. She was surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.

Funeral services were at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, September in Mount Olivet Chapel.

Gloria was born to Mike and Evelyn Laney on December 2, 1944 in Glens Falls, NY, she graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1962. In a quest for adventure she joined the U.S. Air Force in 1966 and proudly served her country from March 1966 until January 1970, ending her career as a Staff Sergeant. While stationed at Shepherd Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX she met a “scrawny” coworker named Tony, who relentlessly pursued her regardless of her uncertainty toward him. Eventually his coy smile and loving heart won her over and they were married on February 28, 1970.

Tony and Gloria were married in her hometown where they began building their family. They went on to return to warmer weather and settled in Fort Worth, TX where they raised their four children. Gloria enjoyed a long career with H.U.D. where she worked as a project manager until she retired.

She had many hobbies and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic and served as an Eucharistic Minister at St. Thomas the Apostle in Fort Worth, TX.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Evelyn Laney; and her older brother, Jerry.

She is survived by her loving husband, Tony; children: Michelle and Sergio Maldonado, Melissa and Jimmy Salinas, Tracy and Chris Blunk and Anthony Travis; grandchildren: Angela, Rosie, Priscilla, Elijah, Vivian, Sophie, Isaac and Maddie; her sisters: Cindy Murphy and Debbie Laney; her brothers: Peter, Michael and Mark Laney; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.