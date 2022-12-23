Dec. 11, 1943—Dec. 22, 2022

GREENWICH — Gloria Towne, 79, a resident of Greenwich, passed away at home on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Dec. 11, 1943, in Cambridge, NY, to the late Forrest and Roma (McLean) Colby.

Gloria was a hard worker her entire life. She worked at Bates Industries in Hudson Falls up until two years ago. At the age of 16 she worked at Wallies in Greenwich until their closing. Gloria always put others before herself, often giving others rides to work no matter rain, sleet, or snow. She was very family oriented and made sure to show up for every family gathering.

In her free time as a hobby, she became a well-known cake maker in the Greenwich area, crafting beautiful wedding, birthday, and event cakes. She was an avid New York Mets fan, enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, the Game Show Network and she devoted the entire month of December to baking Christmas cookies.

Gloria was a lifetime member of the Greenwich Elks 2223 Ladies Auxiliary, where she earned Auxiliary Member of the Year in 2017-2018. In true Gloria fashion alongside her husband, if someone needed a rare hard to find Christmas gift, you would be sure they would find it for you no matter how many stores it took.

She married the love of her life William Towne on Sept. 22, 1962, and together they spent 56 years, until his passing in 2019.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Judy Skellie and brother, Forrest Colby, Jr.

She is survived by her loving children: Kevin (Lisa) Towne, Karen Towne, and Kyle (Ruth) Towne all of Greenwich; seven grandchildren: Jillian (Michael Varraso) Towne, Colton (Amber) Towne, Michael (Erica) Towne, Everette (Meg) Miller, Courtney (Trevor) Markey, Eric (Anna) Miller, and Ethan Miller; five great-grandchildren: Vann Towne, Charlotte Varraso, Cordelia Towne, Weston Markey, Nolan Markey; sister, Roma “Dae” (Mark) Walsh; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834 with Pastor Clyde McCaskill officiating. Interment will follow at noon in the Gerald B.H. Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, 12871.

Family and friends may visit and pay their respects to Gloria’s family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank Saratoga Community Hospice for their kind care of Gloria.

Donations in her memory may be made to Greenwich Elks Lodge 2223, 130 Bulson Rd., Greenwich, NY 12834.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.