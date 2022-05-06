June 21, 1938—May 3, 2022

CAMBRIDGE — Gloria Mulligan, 83, of Cambridge passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

Born June 21, 1938 in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Napoleon Joseph and Annette Barron Santerre.

Gloria graduated from Cambridge Central School and following her marriage to Henry, she helped out at the Glen Eagle Farm in Cambridge until she became a homemaker.

Gloria was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Cambridge and enjoyed reading, listening to country music and years ago she loved to square dance. She also watched her children participate in horse shows when they were younger.

She loved cooking, baking and gardening. Gloria looked forward to traveling to Wyoming to visit Fr. Simon. She loved animals and enjoyed visiting and having conversations with people she came across. Most importantly, she treasured her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gloria was faithful in collecting funds for the American Cancer Society for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Henry Mulligan who passed away in December 1995; a son, Todd Mulligan; a sister, Lucille Woodcock; a son-in-law, George Maroney.

Gloria is survived by her children: Maureen Maroney of Bennington, VT, Michael (Edie) Mulligan of Pittsfield, MA, Jackie (Randy) Orr of Loudonville, Kyle (Dawn) Mulligan of Greenwich and Tanya (Ray) Liuzzo of Galway; a brother, Maurice (Yvonne) Santerre of Cambridge; her grandchildren: Fr. Simon, Nancy, Nathan, Adam, Elizabeth, Rachel, Stephanie, Sean, Meghan, Allison, Ryan, Kady and Karlee; great-grandchildren: Daniel and Zachariah; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Church, 17 South Park St., Cambridge with Rev. Martin Fisher officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Cambridge.

The family has requested that those attending the services, please wear facial coverings/masks.

Memorial contributions in memory of Gloria may be made to the Southwestern Vermont Healthcare Foundation, Suite 41, 100 Hospital Dr., Bennington, VT 05201.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.