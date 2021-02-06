July 18, 1940—Jan. 31, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO—Gloria Mae Bush, 80, passed away at home on January 31, 2021. She was born to Raymond and Elsie Gonyo in 1940. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is predeceased by her husband, Ralph Bush, Sr.; one stepdaughter, Rita Arnold (Charles); two stepsons: James and Richard Bush; a great grandchild, Katherine Mercer; parents: Raymond and Elsie Gonyo; sisters: Joan Walker, Doris Savage, Linda Bennett, Sheila Bush, Yvonne Gonyo; and brother, Marvin Gonyo.
She is survived by her children and stepchildren respectively: Jeanine Speakman (Farrell), Tina Davis, Michael Bush (Evelyn), Timothy Bush and Ralph Bush, Jr. (Patricia), Sharon Morse (Wayne), and Jody Nieto (Felipe). Other survivors include sisters: Raydene Gonyo Labatore, Donna Bradway, and Vanessa Dunkley (Lawrence); and brother, Steven Gonyo (Nita); as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She loved to travel and moved with her husband, Ralph to the High Desert in California from Minerva and Newcomb, New York to finally settle in Henderson, Nevada area. She moved to the Colorado Springs area recently to be near family. While living in Nevada, she managed a manufacturer mobile home park. She gained many friends and often, new “grandchildren” from this position. She loved to play the slot machines and going to Bingo. She had a magnetism that just made those slots pay out.
Funeral Home: Alternative Cremation Company of Colorado Springs, no viewing, or services currently. Inurnment and service will take place later at the Saint Therese Cemetery in Newcomb, New York.
