Gloria Mae Bush

She is survived by her children and stepchildren respectively: Jeanine Speakman (Farrell), Tina Davis, Michael Bush (Evelyn), Timothy Bush and Ralph Bush, Jr. (Patricia), Sharon Morse (Wayne), and Jody Nieto (Felipe). Other survivors include sisters: Raydene Gonyo Labatore, Donna Bradway, and Vanessa Dunkley (Lawrence); and brother, Steven Gonyo (Nita); as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She loved to travel and moved with her husband, Ralph to the High Desert in California from Minerva and Newcomb, New York to finally settle in Henderson, Nevada area. She moved to the Colorado Springs area recently to be near family. While living in Nevada, she managed a manufacturer mobile home park. She gained many friends and often, new “grandchildren” from this position. She loved to play the slot machines and going to Bingo. She had a magnetism that just made those slots pay out.