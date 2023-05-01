Sept. 19, 1948—April 3, 2023

GLENS FALLS—It is with great sadness to announce our beloved sister, Gloria Mae Bosley, passed away on April 3, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital. She was born in Glens Falls in September 1948 and was a long time resident of the area.

She is preceded in death by her devoted husband of over 20 years, Eugene “Gene” Bosley. Gloria is survived by her three sisters: Kathleen Jones of NY, Helen Hoag of FL, and Christine Morton of AR; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Gloria will be remembered for her joyful attitude and up building spirit, never complaining about her lot in life. She enjoyed writing delightful children’s stories, and knitting blankets for others. But her real passion was teaching people about God and the Bible. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s witnesses in 1973.

Along with her “family” of fellow volunteers in her congregation she shared zealously in the ministry. She will be missed greatly.

A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Glens Falls on May 6, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to JW.org.

Also a special thank you from the family goes to the loving care by her home health aids.