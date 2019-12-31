Gloria M. Shortsleeves

She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward and a former member of the Kingsbury Senior Citizens. Even though Gloria was a glorified Italian Cook, she was very proud of her Irish heritage. She especially enjoyed when her family got together for Sunday spaghetti sauce dinners. While Gloria was never able to visit Ireland, her granddaughter, Cozetta, went in her honor and received a Gaelic grandmother symbol tattoo on her forearm. Gloria enjoyed bingo and sewing. She was proud of the fact, she was able to sew and design Lisa’s wedding gown, Ann’s prom gown, and Patti’s Jane McCrea costume. Gloria looked forward to visits from her son, “The Golden Boy”, Monty. She loved to entertain many different people at her camp in Vermont over the years. Some of her fondest memories included meeting the Irish singer, Danny O’Donell, and watching the Riverdance with her husband, Gilbert. In more recent years, Gloria cherished family celebrations at The Pines. She made friends everywhere she went and touched the lives of many.