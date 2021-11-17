Dec. 3, 1927—Nov. 14, 2021

WARRENSBURG — Gloria M. Harris, age 93, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, November 14, 2021 at Elderwood Rehab in North Creek with her daughter and son by her side.

Born December 3, 1927 in Ossining NY. She was the daughter of the late Frederick and Marie (Speidel) Beauchene.

Gloria graduated from Mary Immaculate High School in Ossining and went on to a career in insurance. After working for a year in NYC at Metropolitan Life she joined her family in Warrensburg where they had moved to operate the Robinwood Cabins. She worked for the Glens Falls Insurance Company before joining the Potter Insurance Company in Warrensburg. After the merger with Robinson Boothby Insurance she retired but continued with a career in Real Estate with Rondack Reality.

Mom loved reading, having family gathering where she was famous for her potato salad and pie making skills, going with her friends to lunch and watching the Yankees. Mom often spoke about the great adventure she had traveling to Ireland with her daughter Nancy and said she always wanted to go again.

She was a communicant of St. Cecilia’s Roman Catholic Church in Warrensburg.

Besides her parents she was proceeded by her step-mother Dorothy Beauchene, her brother Freddy, her husband Lawrence Harris and daughter Nancy Morrison.

Those left to cherish the memories are her daughter Harriet (Ronald) Bunker of Warrensburg; her son Timothy (Gloria) Morrison of Warrensburg; her daughter Alice (Thomas) Semon of Virginia Beach; grandchildren: Nancy (Matt) Fuller of Queensbury, Joshua (Carey) Bunker of Brandon, VT; Christina (Adam Kolasienski) Bunker of Glens Falls, Andrew (Shannon) Morrison of Lake George, Shannon (Bart) Gaczol of Glens Falls, Brandy (John) Murphy of Ballston Spa, Theodore Semon of CA, Karolyne Weiss of VA; also 12 great-grandchildren: Alexander, Rhoan and Liam Bunker, Maximus Kolasienski, Charlotte Morrison, Lukasz and Kieran Gaczol, Meghan, Alaina, Connor, Tristan and Maveryck Murphy. As well as many nieces and nephews; and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Elderwood for their compassion and excellent care of our mother. Also Mary Stein of the Homeward Bound Program for always putting a smile on moms face when she visited.

As mother requested there will be no calling hours or funeral. Burial will be at the convenience for the family.

Expression of Sympathy may take the form of donations to Open Door Mission on Warren Street in Glens Falls.

