Gloria Jean Horky

PINEHURST, NC — Gloria Jean Horky, 79, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully at the First Health Moore Regional Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She was with her family as she stepped into the Joy of the Lord and was surrounded by love and prayer on her journey to Heaven.

Born in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Tony and Lena Ricciardelli. After graduating High School from St. Mary's Academy, Gloria went on to earn her bachelor's degree in education from SUNY Potsdam. It was at Potsdam where she met the love of her life, Richard M. Horky, who was immediately taken with her witty charm and full blooded Italian beauty.

The two were married on Nov. 27, 1964 and Dick's work would ultimately take them from New York to Michigan, Connecticut, New Jersey and Wisconsin before they finally retired to Pinehurst in 1999. Along the way Dick and Gloria traveled the world through various work trips and many cruises (16 in all!) having visited most all of North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Russia, Greece, China and Africa through the years.

Gloria's rich intellect, spirit and passion were felt by many everywhere she lived, being especially evident in her career as an elementary school teacher and later as an accomplished real estate agent. She was the kind of woman that could light up a room and her deep connection with nearly every person she knew was unmistakable, highlighted by a sincere care and compassion for others.

Never missing an opportunity to support or encourage, she quickly made good friends with seemingly everyone she met. From neighbors and colleagues, to the grocery store clerk or the stranger in line, she had the natural ability to cut through the mundane and have meaningful connections with people almost instantly. Anyone fortunate enough to have known her quickly realized the great blessing of her friendship and she had particular compassion for those less fortunate or suffering, always including them in her life and prayers.

Gloria was very active throughout her life as well with a full social calendar including Book Club and Bible Study and was always ready for a dinner date with friends, trivia night or taking in a local show/concert. She also was wonderful at Bridge and enjoyed playing Mahjong, Hand & Foot or any other game you would like!

In her younger years, she and Dick were also avid bowlers and Gloria still holds the record for the largest fish ever caught in the family — a 20-pound Northern Pike! Pulled straight out of the Great Lake Huron at Birch Island Lodge where they vacationed every year with their extended family.

Gloria's overriding guidance though was her profound Faith in The Lord and her belief in the inherent goodness of people. A steadfast parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Pinehurst as well as a longtime supporter of her local Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO), she always was driven by an ardent devotion to her spiritual belief, friends and family, especially her two sons whom she adored. She innately understood all of our shared connection with God and strived to treat everyone in her life with the love, dignity and respect worthy of that bond.

Now Gloria has finally been reunited with the Almighty Father, along with all the family that preceded her in Heaven and our hearts are left filled with her love, but longing for more. She will be deeply missed and loved by the many souls she touched in her life, but we will take comfort knowing her spirit will live on in all of us until we are together again.

Gloria was the loving wife of Dick Horky; and the dedicated mother of Richard and Steven Horky. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Jack, Grace, Kyle and Ryan; and her brother Tony Ricciardelli.

There will be a Memorial Mass held for Gloria at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pinehurst, NC next Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at 11 a.m.

And a celebration of Gloria's life will be held on Nov. 12, 2022 at Pinewild Coutnry Club in Pinehurst, NC — details to follow.

Online condolences may be made at www.BolesFuneralHome.com and in lieu of flowers please send any donations to Gloria's PEO local chapter payable to "PEO Chapter BY"to the following address: PEO Chapter BY, 36 Devon Dr., Pinehurst, NC 28374.

Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.