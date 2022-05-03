April 27, 1957—April 28, 2022

FORT ANN — Gloria J. (Wells) Welch, 65, of Dewey’s Bridge Road, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on April 27, 1957 in Orange, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Coburn) Beaumont.

Gloria graduated from high school in New Jersey and soon after enlisted in the United States Navy. She was so very proud to have served her country. Following her honorable discharge, Gloria met and married Frank Wells. He passed away on August 4, 2014.

Gloria worked for many years at Stewarts Shop’s in Hartford and Whitehall. More recently, she was employed at Cumberland Farms in Fort Ann. While working at Cumby’s, Gloria made many wonderful friends. She cherished her co-workers and those friendly customers that she served.

In 2016, Gloria lost her son, Paul, in a tragic accident. Paul and Gloria had a close special relationship, and she was broken when he passed away. Her current husband, Tom Welch, helped her through this difficult time. They began as friends and as their friendship grew, they became soulmates. She now had someone to lean on, laugh with and share her life.

Besides her parents, her husband and her son, Gloria was predeceased by her sister, Joyce Grace.

Survivors include her loving husband, Thomas Welch of Fort Ann; Jared Roberts, whom she thought of as a son; her nieces and nephews: Virginia Hughes and her husband, James, Kelsey Grace, Colleen Cole and her husband, Andrew, Christine Mott and her husband, Tom, Tracey Drange and her husband Mikal, Anthony O’Neill and his partner, Michelle, Christopher O’Neill and his wife, Nareeza, Lia Dohery and her husband, Pat, Mark Wells, Jason Wells and Joe Wells.

Friends may call on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, with the Rev. Flossie Gage Bates officiating.

Burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Edward will be at a later date.

The family suggests that memorial donations in Gloria’s name be made to American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

