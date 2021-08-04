GREENWICH — Our beloved Gloria J. Collery has passed. This pains the hearts and souls of many. However, those affected by Gloria’s wisdom, strength, and moxie should not worry. The soul of such a Beautiful Person watches over us all, with love, and compassion for the human spirit.

An admirable dedication that you can put into your everyday life to be a better person. Gloria would love for all to climb that hill, walk that path, fight the good fight.

Gloria is survived by her four sons; daughter-in-law; her grandson; two sisters and a brother; her many nieces and nephews; and her dog Pluto.

It was Gloria’s wishes to have a Celebration of Her Life. Her celebration will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 1:00 p.m.—5:00 p.m. and hosted at the Middle Falls Fire Dept., 1034 State Route 29, Greenwich, NY, 12834. with further celebration following.