GREENWICH — Our beloved Gloria J. Collery has passed. This pains the hearts and souls of many. However, those affected by Gloria’s wisdom, strength, and moxie should not worry. The soul of such a Beautiful Person watches over us all, with love, and compassion for the human spirit.
An admirable dedication that you can put into your everyday life to be a better person. Gloria would love for all to climb that hill, walk that path, fight the good fight.
Gloria is survived by her four sons; daughter-in-law; her grandson; two sisters and a brother; her many nieces and nephews; and her dog Pluto.
It was Gloria’s wishes to have a Celebration of Her Life. Her celebration will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 1:00 p.m.—5:00 p.m. and hosted at the Middle Falls Fire Dept., 1034 State Route 29, Greenwich, NY, 12834. with further celebration following.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.