Gloria J. Bovey

Aug. 27, 1946—Aug. 12, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Gloria Bovey, a longtime resident of Glens Falls, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital after a short illness. She was 74.

Born in Glens Falls on her older sister’s birthday, August 27, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Gladys (Saville) Carpenter.

She was a 1964 graduate of Glens Falls High School. Subsequently, she settled down with her first husband, Herman Rumrill, in South Glens Falls, and they had four children. In 1988, she met the love of her life, Edward Bovey. They lived in Glens Falls until Ed passed in May 2019.

Gloria was a teaching assistant for over twenty-seven years in the South Glens Falls School District, and the love of her students lasted well beyond her retirement. Her commitment to the school and the community were evident in her unwavering support of the annual South High Marathon Dance charity fundraising event. Later in life, she went on to work at the Broad Street Hannaford, retiring in 2012.