Gloria J. Bovey

Aug. 27, 1946—Aug. 12, 2021
GLENS FALLS — Gloria Bovey, a longtime resident of Glens Falls, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital after a short illness. She was 74.
Born in Glens Falls on her older sister’s birthday, August 27, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Gladys (Saville) Carpenter.
She was a 1964 graduate of Glens Falls High School. Subsequently, she settled down with her first husband, Herman Rumrill, in South Glens Falls, and they had four children. In 1988, she met the love of her life, Edward Bovey. They lived in Glens Falls until Ed passed in May 2019.
Gloria was a teaching assistant for over twenty-seven years in the South Glens Falls School District, and the love of her students lasted well beyond her retirement. Her commitment to the school and the community were evident in her unwavering support of the annual South High Marathon Dance charity fundraising event. Later in life, she went on to work at the Broad Street Hannaford, retiring in 2012.
An amazing mother and grandmother, Gloria will be remembered for her laughter, her spunkiness, and her “give-it-to-them” attitude. One of her favorite pastimes was going to garage sales and driving a hard bargain. She loved watching Hallmark Movies, Animal Planet, and the series Bluebloods. Gloria’s love of animals was epitomized through her devotion to her dog, Lily.
Survivors include four children: two daughters, Jennifer (Travis Madden) Rumrill of Glens Falls and Cara (Chris Peper) Rumrill of Moreau; two sons, Greg, and Todd Rumrill, both of Hudson Falls; a sister, Joan VanGarderen of Rockledge, FL; a brother, Michael (Cindy) Carpenter of South Glens Falls; nine grandchildren, Kaylee, Ryan (Crystal), Mariah, Noah, Erin (Brandon), Hunter, Ian, Jillian, and Sophia; three great-grandchildren, Ava, Amelia, and Addeline; extended family, Danielle, Ally, and Aaron; and very close friends, Mary Margaret, and Sue.
Besides her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Russell Carpenter, Jr. in 1943.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 19, at Kilmer Funeral Home, SGF. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Pineview Cemetery followed by a reception at the family home.
The family is grateful for the excellent care given by both Saratoga Hospital and her caregivers, Danielle, Erin, Kaylee, Veronica and especially Brandon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the South High Marathon Dance, online at www.shmd.org.
Arrangements are by Lappeus Funeral Home, Sharon Springs.
