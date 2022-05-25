April 22, 1945—May 22, 2022

COSSAYUNA — Gloria J. (Baker) Petty, 77, was carried by angels to her eternal home in heaven on Sunday, May 22, 2022 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on April 22, 1945 in Glens Falls, NY, she is the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Jurnak) Baker. She attended Granville Central School but for the last 59 years, she was a resident of McDougal Lake Road.

She is a past member of the Cossayuna Fire Dept. Women’s Auxiliary, once serving as their president. Gloria was employed as a waitress at The Little Eating House, Quack-Ups, and The Burger Den. Upon retirement, she missed the friendships she formed with many of her customers. She enjoyed traveling to Maine to see the lighthouses and to Ohio to visit her daughter and grandsons. Gloria treasured her family and delighted in making every holiday an extra special occasion.

In addition to her parents, Gloria is predeceased by her sister, Louise Shaw; nephew, Allen Shaw; and granddaughter, Tabitha Wilkins.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Robert (Christine) Petty of Cossayuna, Lisa (Anthony) Sganga of Loveland, OH, Lori Petty of Greenwich, David Petty of Cossayuna and Colleen Mahar of North Adams, MA; grandchildren: Anthony and Alexander Sganga and Zachary, Anastasia, Robert and Xander Wilkins; great-grandchildren: Evan, Anika, Lilah, Oliver, Grayson and Evelynn; sister Roseann (Edward) Harrington of West Hebron; brother John (Rosemary) Baker of Granville; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and her spoiled cat, Buddy.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem with Jeffrey Peck officiating. A reception will be at the West Hebron Fire Dept. Dining Hall following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Back Pack Program, c/o Salem Central School, P.O. Box 517, Salem, NY 12865 or the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.