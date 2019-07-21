December 30, 1942 — July 19, 2019
ARGYLE — Gloria Graham, 76, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home.
Born on Dec. 30, 1942, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Rita (Belisle) Garvin.
Gloria attended Argyle Central School. For many years she was self-employed with her husband on Glo-Don Dairy Farm in Argyle.
On March 16, 1960, Gloria married Donald Graham. They spent 41 years together until his passing in June of 2001.
She enjoyed playing BINGO, making crafts, especially felt stockings for the great-grandchildren. Gloria was an avid North Carolina Duke basketball fan.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Gloria was predeceased by her son-in-law, Donald Mattison.
Left to cherish her memory include her three daughters, Gwen Cameron and her husband, Michael, of Queensbury, Chris Mattison of Argyle and Kim Graham of Mebane, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Heather Graham, Nathan Mattison and his wife, Meghan, Samantha Mattison, Justin Cameron and his wife, Jessica, Sarah (Cameron) Howley and husband, Kevin, Amanda Cameron and Michael Cameron and his significant other, Samanntha Murray; her great-grandchildren, Olivia Mattison, McKenna, Landon and Kylee Mattison, Mattyson Hulbert, Keyana Wood, Jaylyn and Kynlee Cameron; her brother, Michael Garvin of Queensbury; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Argyle.
Memorial donations in Gloria’s memory can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, c/o Glens Falls Hospital, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses on T-2 at Glens Falls Hospital for their care of their mother.
To view Gloria’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
