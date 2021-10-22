Sept. 14, 1927—Oct. 20, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Gloria Claveria (Chavez) Steele of South Glens Falls, NY, passed away peacefully in the early hours of October 20, 2021 at the age of 94, in the presence of many beloved family members.

Gloria was known by many names, including Lola, Nanay, and Tita Glor — all of which honored her role as the center of her large and much loved family. Gloria was born on September 14, 1927, in Virac, Catanduanes, an island province in the Bicol Region of Luzon, Philippines, the sixth of nine siblings.

Gloria is predeceased by her husband George Harold Steele, her son-in-law David O’Reilly, and her beloved brothers and sisters: Joaquin “Ypil” Chavez, Julita “Lily” Chavez Tronqued, Eduardo “Eddie” Chavez, Gregoria Delfina “Guds” Chavez Conejero, Paz “Paching” Chavez Bon, Teresita “Tess” “Terry” Chavez Alparce, Remedios “Med” Chavez, and Jose Maria “Peping” Chavez, as well as many in-laws and extended family.

Gloria had a happy childhood in the Philippines with her many brothers and sisters, and she was especially devoted to her parents, Dr. Jose Chavez and Olympia Claveria Chavez. After being orphaned as a teenager, she stayed with her sisters Terry, Med, and Paching during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines, and completed her high school education in Tabaco, graduating at the top of her class. Gloria continued her education at the University of Santo Tomas, where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Childhood Education and was honored as the Valedictorian of her graduating class. After teaching primary school English in the Philippines for several years, Gloria traveled to the United States to marry her childhood neighbor and sweetheart, George Steele, who was living in Santa Monica, CA following a tour of duty in the Korean War.

Gloria and George were married in 1953, and moved to South Glens Falls, NY, in 1954, where they welcomed nine children to their family over the next eleven years. While Gloria devoted most of her time to raising her children, she also continued to follow her passion for education as a teacher at St. Michael’s School in South Glens Falls.

Gloria became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1959. After her youngest child graduated high school, Gloria worked as a team leader at a medical device manufacturing plant. Following her retirement in 1994, Gloria spent much of her time traveling across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Philippines, to visit her many siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins and to honor her deep Catholic faith with pilgrimages to holy sites and shrines. What Gloria enjoyed most was gathering her family and friends around her to share a meal or to play a game of mahjong, to sing, to join in conversation, or to sit in comfortable silence, enjoying the deep and unconditional love she bore for each person she held close to her heart.

Gloria now joins her beloved husband in heavenly rest, and is survived by her nine children: George Joseph Steele (Anita Sanchez), Gloria “Jane” Steele Bolesh (John Bolesh), Mary Catherine “Cathy” Steele O’Reilly, Alicia “Lee” Steele, John Edward “Jed” Steele (Kelly Steele), Jacqueline “Jackie” Steele, Michael “Mike” Steele (Kathy Jefferson), Paul Steele, and Theresa Steele Cheney (David Cheney). Gloria is also survived by 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins around the globe.

Gloria’s many loved ones take comfort in knowing that her serene spirit and bottomless love will live on in everyone she touched. She has entered her eternal heavenly home with the Lord, and she has been reunited with the many, many loved ones who died before her.

