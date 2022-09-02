April 13, 1929—Aug. 21, 2022

CHESTERTOWN — Gloria Ann (Schwalbach) Seitz passed away peacefully on Aug. 21, 2022 at her home in Friends Lake, surrounded by her family and friends.

Born April 13, 1929 to Howard and Martha Schwalbach of Ridgewood, NY.

Gloria attended Bishop McDonnell Memorial High School for Girls and later Fordham University.

While raising her five daughters, Gloria was also the Owner/Operator of Schwalbach Building Supplies, a business started by her father in 1930. Gloria was honored as “Woman of the Year” with a proclamation awarded by Sen. Serphin R. Maltese, for her contributions to the betterment and needs of people in her community.

Gloria was the proud mother of five girls: Martha Rezin (Robert), Carolann Timpone (Kevin), Marion Eagan, Jean Dundon, Patricia McAlonen (John).

All of her daughters were accomplished athletes which brought her great pride. Her eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren brought her much joy.

Gloria spent her earlier years on Friends Lake, skiing at Gore Mountain or patiently waiting at the finish line of a ski race, or traveling around the country to make every horse show.

A woman of character and integrity, Gloria started each day with a prayer, and each evening with a rosary. After retiring, Gloria spent her last years living at her home on Friends Lake with her daughter Marion. This was Gloria’s 74th year on Friends Lake. She appreciated the beauty of lake life and always looked forward to holidays and visits from family and friends.

Gloria will be remembered as a strong, hardworking, loving mom, grandma, and great-grandmother. Gloria’s greatest joy was her family. We will all miss her quick wit and unwavering support.

Gloria’s family would like to thank Dr. John Rugge, and especially Casey LaFlure Warrington and Mary Kay Aiken for going above and beyond for our mom.

Gloria is predeceased by her father Howard, her mother Martha, two sisters Helen and Jeanette, and her son-in-law Robert Eagan.

Mass will be offered 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Saint Isaac’s Jogues in Chestertown, followed by a reception at their family home on Friends Lake.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to North Warren Emergency Squad, 2 Cougar Lane, Chestertown, NY 12817 or Gloria Seitz Scholarship, Saint Saviour High School, 588 Sixth St., Brooklyn, NY 11215. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.