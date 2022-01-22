Nov. 27, 1928—Jan. 18, 2022

SCHUYLERVILLE — Gloria A. Thomas, 93, a longtime resident of Schuylerville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs.

Born November 27, 1928 in the Town of Saratoga, she was the daughter of the late Thomas N. and Anna (Atwell) Wood, Sr.

Gloria and her late husband Herbert Thomas owned and operated the Home of the Quality Egg in Grangerville for many years. She was a communicant and devoted member of the Schuylerville United Methodist Church, had been a member and three year co-president of the Old Saratoga Historical Association, and was a member of the Quaker Springs Sunshiners.

In addition to her parents and husband Herbert, she was predeceased by her son, Lynwood Thomas; her brother, Thomas N. Wood, Jr.; sister Damaris Weed; granddaughter, Deborah Smith; and grandson, Jeffrey Thomas.

Survivors include her daughters: Cynthia Freiberger (Al Hartwell) of Gansevoort and Laurelyn (Louis) Flanders of Greenwich; daughter-in-law Phyllis Thomas (Ralph Corey) of Gansevoort; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced at the Schuylerville United Methodist Church. Spring burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Schuylerville.

Memorials in Gloria’s memory can be made to The Schuylerville United Methodist Church, 51 Church St., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.