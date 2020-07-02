June 25, 1936 — June 29, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Gloria A. Fish, 84, of Reynolds Road, passed away at her home on Monday, June 29, 2020, surrounded by family whom she loved so dearly.
Born on June 25, 1936, in Kingsbury, she was the daughter of the late Norton and Winifred (Evans) Sherman.
Gloria was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School.
On Aug. 13, 1960, she married William H. Fish, Jr. They shared 54 wonderful years together until he passed away on June 15, 2014.
Gloria was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She took great pride in caring for her family, supporting her husband during his military career and giving them a happy home. Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family and solving jigsaw puzzles during her quiet times.
Her children say this about their mom; “Mom you were very special to us and now you are our angel in Heaven. We will always love and remember you”.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her five siblings and her son, George L. Munger.
She is survived by her children, Shirley LaFavor (Keith), Dianne Kline (Jim), Michael Fish (Teresa), Karen Tucker (Mike), Nancy Kimble (Glenn); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
At Gloria’s request there will be no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be sent to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Dr. #100, Albany, NY 12205.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
