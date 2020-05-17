Feb. 18, 1954 — May 5, 2020
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Glenn Michael Oldak passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was 66 years old. Born in New York City, he was raised in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township and has resided in Philadelphia for many years. Mr. Oldak served in the United States Air Force, worked in hotel management for several years and was most recently employed by SCIC Security providing security services for Boeing Corporation.
He was predeceased by his father, Joseph Oldak, in 2009.
He is survived by his partner, Thomas Massey; mother, May Oldak, of Avenel; sister, Kathryn Oldak, of Carteret; brothers, William Oldak and his wife, Jan, of Jackson and Robert Oldak of New Lisbon; nephew, Ken Oldak; niece, Lisa Daly and her husband, Mike; and great nieces, Kayleigh and Raena.
Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Project Home (projecthome.org), 1515 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130 in Glenn’s memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.