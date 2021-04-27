Dec. 28, 1940—Apr. 25, 2021
GANSEVOORT—Glenn Hunt, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Born December 28, 1940 in Albany, NY, he was the son of the late Cecil W. Hunt and Shirley A. (Morris) Hunt Jaquish.
On January 20, 1962, Glenn married the love of his life, Jo-Anne Corp in Mechanicville, NY. They spent 54 years enjoying time together and raising their family until Jo-Anne’s passing on September 25, 2016.
He was employed as a Transportation Specialist for over 33 years at Fort Edward Express.
Glenn was a longtime member of the Pine Knolls Alliance Church and had an unwavering faith in Christ. He and Jo-Anne attended together for many years.
Glenn enjoyed horseback riding, which is how he met Jo-Anne many years ago. He loved traveling the country, including spending summers in Maine, camping, and spending time with family and friends. Glenn will always be remembered for his love of his relationships with people. He could talk to anyone and considered everyone he met a friend. He will be greatly missed by many.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Stephanie-Jo Burch (Keith, Sr.), Stephen Hunt (Lisa), and Christopher Hunt (Michelle); his grandchildren: Keith A. Burch, Jr. (Misty), Mallory Holman (Chris), Amanda Canani (Ryan), Owen Hunt, Emily Hunt, and Kimberly Bracken; his great-grandson Silas Holman; his sisters: Susan Hughes (Michael), and Patricia Borge (Jerry); his cousin Alma Filer (Bill); his brothers-in-law: Charles “Pete” Corp (Rebecca), and William R. “Dickie” Corp, Sr. (Barb); as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Glenn’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.Kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Pine Knolls Alliance Church, with Rev. Bill Church officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Burial will follow the service at the Greenwich Cemetery, Greenwich, NY.
Memorial donations in Glenn’s name can be made to the American Heart Association Northeastern Region, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA, 02241
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.