Dec. 28, 1940—Apr. 25, 2021

GANSEVOORT—Glenn Hunt, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Born December 28, 1940 in Albany, NY, he was the son of the late Cecil W. Hunt and Shirley A. (Morris) Hunt Jaquish.

On January 20, 1962, Glenn married the love of his life, Jo-Anne Corp in Mechanicville, NY. They spent 54 years enjoying time together and raising their family until Jo-Anne’s passing on September 25, 2016.

He was employed as a Transportation Specialist for over 33 years at Fort Edward Express.

Glenn was a longtime member of the Pine Knolls Alliance Church and had an unwavering faith in Christ. He and Jo-Anne attended together for many years.

Glenn enjoyed horseback riding, which is how he met Jo-Anne many years ago. He loved traveling the country, including spending summers in Maine, camping, and spending time with family and friends. Glenn will always be remembered for his love of his relationships with people. He could talk to anyone and considered everyone he met a friend. He will be greatly missed by many.