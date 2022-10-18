Aug. 12, 1929—Oct. 15, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Glenn E. Holmquist, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Born August 12, 1929 in Gansevoort, NY, he was the son of the late Nelson and Lela (Lanphear) Holquist.

Glenn served in the United States Army in the late 1940’s, and upon his return home, he married Jessie Dorvee in 1951 in Glens Falls. He was employed by the Continental Insurance company for many years.

Glenn loved to bowl and was involved in several local bowling leagues. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jessie and Glenn were active with the Moreau Seniors. Together with the group, they delivered Meals on Wheels, and enjoyed traveling to many places including Nashville, the southwest United States, and Mackinac Island in Michigan. Jessie and Glenn also traveled to Hawaii together. Most of all, Glenn enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Glenn is predeceased by his sisters; Viola Cook and Thelma Brower, as well as his brother Carl Holmquist.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 71 years, Jessie Holmquist; his children: Peter Holmquist (Patricia), Peggy Halwick, and Pamela Duggan (Michael); his grandchildren: Phillip Halwick (Angela) and Joel Wade; as well as his great-grandchildren: Alexander and Andrew Halwick.

At Glenn’s request, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Memorial donations in Glenn’s name can be made to the Moreau Community Center, 144 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Glenn’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.