April 23, 1946 — March 14, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Glenn A. Lunt, 73, of Queensbury passed away peacefully at Wesley Health Care Center after a courageous battle with ALS on Saturday, March 14, 2020 with his loving family at his side.
Born in Glens Falls on April 23, 1946, he was the son of the late Paul and Carol (Goodman) Lunt.
He was a graduate of Fort Ann High School, Class of 1964.
After graduation, Glenn enlisted in the Air Force. On Dec. 3, 1966, he married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn J. Bennett in Fort Ann. He proudly served during the Vietnam War before his honorable discharge in 1968.
Glenn was employed by Finch Pruyn for 30 years until his retirement in 2000. Following his retirement, Glenn stayed active assisting his cousin, Phil, at Reynolds Roofing, for several years.
He was a member of the Queensbury VFW No. 6196 and was dedicated to the Adirondack Booster Club. Glenn and Carolyn enjoyed hockey games and were longtime seasonal residents of the Schroon River Campsite. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and canoeing, camping and sitting around a campfire. Glenn was a skilled woodworker and cherished the time he spent with his family and friends, he especially loved the time spent with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, on Sept. 28, 2001, Glenn was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn.
He is survived by his daughter, Misty (Bill) Conine of Queensbury; his son, Todd (Jennifer) Lunt of Glens Falls; four grandchildren, Billy Conine and Samantha, Emily and CJ Lunt; his brothers, Dale (Lauren) Lunt of Comstock and Wayne (Janiece) Lunt of Washington State; several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends, Mel Daly and Sandy Furr.
The family will receive relatives and friends 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Fort Ann Village Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Peter’s ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY 12205 or your local veteran organization.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
