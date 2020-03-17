April 23, 1946 — March 14, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Glenn A. Lunt, 73, of Queensbury passed away peacefully at Wesley Health Care Center after a courageous battle with ALS on Saturday, March 14, 2020 with his loving family at his side.

Born in Glens Falls on April 23, 1946, he was the son of the late Paul and Carol (Goodman) Lunt.

He was a graduate of Fort Ann High School, Class of 1964.

After graduation, Glenn enlisted in the Air Force. On Dec. 3, 1966, he married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn J. Bennett in Fort Ann. He proudly served during the Vietnam War before his honorable discharge in 1968.

Glenn was employed by Finch Pruyn for 30 years until his retirement in 2000. Following his retirement, Glenn stayed active assisting his cousin, Phil, at Reynolds Roofing, for several years.

